Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 624,104 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,698,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $143,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 654,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,932,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $348.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.