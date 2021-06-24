Cappasity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $254,772.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $254,772.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.56 or 0.00609025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

