Cardano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.48 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $44.33 billion and $3.48 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00052756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033260 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00035338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006344 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

