Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $251,580.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $251,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,513,383.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 258,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

