CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.22 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.