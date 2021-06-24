Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

CSL stock opened at $186.31 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.56.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

