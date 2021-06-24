Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,217. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.