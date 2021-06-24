Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

