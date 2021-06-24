Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.81. 138,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 252.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,383,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

