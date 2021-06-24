Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 32,198 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

