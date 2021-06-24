Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

