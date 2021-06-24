Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,644 shares during the quarter. Carter’s makes up 1.2% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Carter’s worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

