Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares traded up 7% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $111.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.00. 7,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,685,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAVA. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

