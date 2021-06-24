Castle Achieves Market Cap of $11,788.96 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $11,788.96 and $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

