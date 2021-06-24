CBC.network (CBC) Price Tops $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $25,072.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CBC.network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00606223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.