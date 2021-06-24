CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$69.88. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$69.75, with a volume of 254,090 shares traded.

CCL.B has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.30.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

