CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.81. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

