Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CFO Philip Mays Sells 3,500 Shares

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $224.86 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

