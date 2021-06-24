Celer Network Price Tops $0.0285 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $159.63 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00613608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

