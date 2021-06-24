Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53. 1,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 591,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

