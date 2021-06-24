Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53. 1,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 591,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.