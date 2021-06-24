Celo 24-Hour Volume Tops $48.00 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Celo has a total market cap of $687.18 million and approximately $48.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00008125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

