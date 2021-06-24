Centaur Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $627,095.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

