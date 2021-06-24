Centrality Trading 0% Lower This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $92.83 million and $1.07 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality's total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality's official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality's official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

