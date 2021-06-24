Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 46,231 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46,231 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.28 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $266.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

