Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $1,989,750.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 405,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,941. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Certara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.