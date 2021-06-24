CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$112.28. CGI shares last traded at C$111.77, with a volume of 204,717 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIB.A shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.56.

The company has a market cap of C$27.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

