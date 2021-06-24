ChainX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $35.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00009841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00169003 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,063.72 or 1.00006954 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,636,075 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.