ChainX (PCX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00010485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $38.96 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00098424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00161507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.55 or 1.00250034 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,640,275 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

