ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ChargePoint in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

