Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28.
ILMN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.07. 452,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
