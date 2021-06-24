Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Charter Communications worth $894,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Charter Communications by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $708.26. 15,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,861. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $679.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.