Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $713.27

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $713.27 and last traded at $712.95, with a volume of 36381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $699.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

