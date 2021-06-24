ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,272.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $196,263.21 and approximately $17,272.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00101436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00163434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.59 or 0.99734233 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

