Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.56. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 343,942 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -1,928.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -8,742.86%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

