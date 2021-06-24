Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 165.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,709 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Chegg worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,796. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

