Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447,050 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Chegg worth $156,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $81.43 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -156.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

