China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.44. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 13,598 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

