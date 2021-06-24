China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.44. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 13,598 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.