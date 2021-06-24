Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LDSVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF stock traded down $401.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9,598.45. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,484.55. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,668.33 and a 52-week high of $10,000.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.