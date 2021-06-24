Chonk Price Reaches $36.56 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.56 or 0.00106218 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $5,063.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 47.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00600652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039531 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.