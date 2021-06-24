ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 4.8%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 4,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,292,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $581.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

