Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $63.69 million and $17.03 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.00603694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

