Chromia Price Reaches $0.15 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Chromia has a market cap of $62.69 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

