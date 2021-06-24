Chronologic Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $197,871.96 and approximately $73.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars.

