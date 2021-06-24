Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.3% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $426.98. 507,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

