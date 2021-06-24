Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.66. 89,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,512. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

