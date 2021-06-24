Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.18 ($1.17). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 87.24 ($1.14), with a volume of 4,426,523 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.67 ($1.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

