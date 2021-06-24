Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 265,094 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $165,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 202,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,890,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

