Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,368 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,256,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,242,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 125,863 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $107.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

