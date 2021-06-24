Citigroup Inc. Buys 109,114 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 129.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $7,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 901,933 shares of company stock worth $72,538,271 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

