Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 571.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.47% of Range Resources worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

